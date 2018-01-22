Filed Under:Chris Long, College Bound, Philadelphia Eagles, player, Pledge 10 for Tomorrow, rams, The Little Bit Foundation

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – As former St. Louis Ram Chris Long heads to the Big Game with the Philadelphia Eagles, his foundation is helping two St. Louis charities in a big way.

The Chris Long Foundation held a competition involving the three cities where he’s played, and St. Louis beat out Boston and Philadelphia to win the “Pledge 10 for Tomorrow” challenge by raising over $700 thousand. That means “College Bound” and “The Little Bit Foundation” are splitting an additional 50 grand. Little Bit Foundation Founder Rose Hanley says the money will help her organization provide young students with the basics, so they can focus on learning.

“They have full bellies, they are clean, they are loved, they are cared for, and they can receive that education that they so deserve,” she says.

The $50 thousand is added to $100 thousand the foundation was already presented, which was locally matched. Their most requested items are underwear and socks.

