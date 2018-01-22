ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Missouri Governor Eric Greitens faces week number two since the scandal broke, a blackmail investigation by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney, and reports of an FBI investigation. In addition, the governor may also face another investigation.
There is the potential that the Missouri House could open an impeachment investigation of Greitens if there is strong evidence of blackmail.
“Impeachment is a couple of steps. You have to indict in the house of representatives, and then you have to convict in the the senate. So impeachment could occur is a person confronts an indictment,” says UMSL political science professor Dave Robertson.
We’re hearing a handful of members of the Missouri House are considering announcing calls this week for an investigation of the governor.