Filed Under:Blackmail, Greitens affair, Impeachment, scandal

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Missouri Governor Eric Greitens faces week number two since the scandal broke, a blackmail investigation by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney, and reports of an FBI investigation. In addition, the governor may also face another investigation.

There is the potential that the Missouri House could open an impeachment investigation of Greitens if there is strong evidence of blackmail.

“Impeachment is a couple of steps. You have to indict in the house of representatives, and then you have to convict in the the senate. So impeachment could occur is a person confronts an indictment,” says UMSL political science professor Dave Robertson.

We’re hearing a handful of members of the Missouri House are considering announcing calls this week for an investigation of the governor.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen