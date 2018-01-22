ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Saturday afternoon by phone, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens told KMOX’s Mark Reardon he has not considered resigning, “not for a minute,” despite calls for him to do so from state lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

Greitens over the weekend spoke with select members of the media for the first time since admitting to having an extramarital affair prior to his run for office.

The governor described the relationship in question as a consensual relationship that lasted several months and ended years ago.

“This isn’t who I am. This is a mistake that I made, but it’s not who I am,” Greitens said. “People need to know we are moving forward.”

Throughout the interview, the governor told Reardon that his affair is a private matter that he and his wife, Sheena, dealt with years ago.

Greitens says he takes responsibility for his actions, and asks that everyone respects their privacy.

“Did you snap a picture of this woman while she was naked?” Reardon asks.

“Mark, there was not blackmail, there was no photograph for a threat of blackmail, there was no threat of violence, there was no violence. Those things are false.”

Greitens also says he has never been contacted by the FBI or law enforcement on this or any other matter.

“In the center of that storm, Sheena and I have felt a tremendous amount of love, and a tremendous amount of compassion. And everyone needs to know we’re strong – we’re strong and we’re moving forward,” he says.

