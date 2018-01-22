ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The civilian oversight board that reviews allegations of wrongdoing against St. Louis Police would have subpoena power under a bill before the board of aldermen. Alderman Terry Kennedy says the time is right.
“Once we got the board in place place, people began to see more the significance of it and the importance of it, and then from other parts of the community people began say we need it to have subpoena power,” he says.
The civilian oversight board has been in existence for two years now. When it was originally formed, Mayor Slay opposed giving it subpoena power. The latest plan to do so is still in committee. Kennedy hopes to get it passed by April.