ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A southeast Missouri man convicted of murdering his mother had his mouth duct taped while her husband testified during his sentencing hearing on Friday.
While Jerry Canoy was telling the judge how the killing of his wife devastated his life, Neil Howland Jr kept interrupting him, making insulting remarks. Finally the judge ordered his mouth to be duct taped shut.
Howland was being sentenced for the 2013 killing of his mother, Cynthia Canoy. Howland was convicted of strangling Canoy with a dog leash in her Scott City home then putting her body and her two pet dogs in her SUV, driving it to a cornfield and setting it on fire.
According to the Southeast Missouian, Howland was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Prosecutors say Howland never showed a shred of remorse.