Filed Under:entertainment, male actor, SAG Awards, Sterling K Brown, This Is Us

The St. Louis native Sterling K. Brown took home yet another well deserved honor at the SAG awards Sunday night.

Brown made history as the first black actor to win a SAG Award as a Male Actor in a Drama series category.

His competition was, Jason Bateman in “Ozark”, Peter Dinklage in “Game of Thrones”, David Harbour in “Stranger Things” and Bob Odenkirk in”Better Call Saul”.

Brown called his career “a blessing” and said it was “an honor to be recognized by [my] peers for a job well done.”

Brown has now won  12 awards from 24 nominations.

See a full list of award winners here. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen