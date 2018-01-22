The St. Louis native Sterling K. Brown took home yet another well deserved honor at the SAG awards Sunday night.
Brown made history as the first black actor to win a SAG Award as a Male Actor in a Drama series category.
His competition was, Jason Bateman in “Ozark”, Peter Dinklage in “Game of Thrones”, David Harbour in “Stranger Things” and Bob Odenkirk in”Better Call Saul”.
Brown called his career “a blessing” and said it was “an honor to be recognized by [my] peers for a job well done.”
Brown has now won 12 awards from 24 nominations.