PHILADELPHIA (KMOX/AP) – As Zach Ertz and his wife Julie were on opposite sides of the country Sunday, but still brought each other to tears of joy after their perspective wins. Zach, a tight end for the Philadelphia Eagles, and Julie, a midfielder for the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team, both won their respective games on Sunday evening – and found a way to celebrate with each other.

The win for Zach Ertz and the Eagles earned them a trip to Super Bowl 52, and in the 5-1 win for the WNT Julie Eartz scored her 15th career goal. Eagles had a home game and the WNT game was being played in San Diego, leaving almost no chance for them to see each other immediately after the games.

Both games ended almost concurrently and there’s video of Julie Ertz finding out that her husband was gong to the Super Bowl:

As soon as the whistle blew here in San Diego, we had some good news for @julieertz…💚🦅@ZERTZ_86 & the @Eagles are heading to the @SuperBowl! pic.twitter.com/dI5MvG53VR — U.S. Soccer WNT (@ussoccer_wnt) January 22, 2018

Then, not much later, Zach Ertz was shown that video in the locker room:

What a moment. 😍 A post shared by NBC Sports Philadelphia (@nbcsphilly) on Jan 21, 2018 at 8:57pm PST

The couple, who married in 2017, were texting each other before games and then were able to Facetime after the games.

“Oh man, that’s emotional for me,” said Ertz to media after the game, he also led his team Sunday with eight catches for 93 yards. “I wish she was here, obviously. It’s tough not having her here, but I can’t wait for her to get home and celebrate with me.”

The Eagles wil play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook