ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A vote tonight in Wildwood on the future of Hidden Valley.

The City Council is going to vote on allowing Hidden Valley to operate a year-round zip line. Wildwood’s Planning Committee unanimously recommended approval three weeks ago.

Owners are saying they need the zip line in order to remain in business.

The idea has sparked debate because residents in the area are concerned about increased traffic.

The meeting is tonight at Wildwood City Hall at 7pm. We’ll have you updated on the latest developments.

