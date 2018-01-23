ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Ameren Illinois customers could be getting a break on their bills thanks to the new federal tax law.
Electric customers could save an average of $2.50 to $3 month, while natural gas customers could save an average of a dollar a month. That’s according to the utility’s filing with the Illinois Commerce Commission.
Ameren Illinois’ Chairman Richard Mark says that under the new tax plan, the utility’s tax rate will decrease by nearly 13 percent, and it wants to return those savings to its customers as soon as possible.
Under current law, customers wouldn’t be able to receive the benefits until 2020. If the ICC approves Ameren’s petition, they would start seeing them in March.