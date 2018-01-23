Filed Under:architectural, Art, Etsy, home models, kids toys, Lego

(KMOX) – If you remember playing with LEGO bricks as a kid, you can imagine how cool it would have been to make an exact replica of your childhood home out of these tiny, colorful pieces of plastic.

Maybe that was a little above your skill set as a kid, but now artist Shari Austrian has launched Little Brick Lane — an Etsy shop that will turn photos and plans of your house into scale models built from LEGO bricks.

In an interview with Apartment Therapy, Austrian said her fascination with building miniature homes started with her twins.

“My now 7 year old twins, Emilia and Julian, reintroduced me to the world of LEGO just as we were having our new home built in 2015. I was fascinated by the design and construction of our home. My husband, Jonathan, our twins, and I were all so excited to move and I thought building a LEGO model of our home would be a special present for our family and a celebration of our new life.”

il 570xn 1316811182 gpqc Artist Will Recreate Your Home With LEGO Bricks

According to her Etsy page, Austrian uses architectural plans and photographs to build home models with both exterior and interior details. Also she only builds with brand new, brand-name LEGO pieces.

The two LEGO houses that are displayed on her Etsy page are priced between $1,500 to $2,500.

il 570xn 1364081959 er7z Artist Will Recreate Your Home With LEGO Bricks il 570xn 1317720222 nnka Artist Will Recreate Your Home With LEGO Bricks

If you are interested in having your home rebuilt into a tiny LEGO house click here.

Read the full interview on Apartment Therapy here. 

 

 

