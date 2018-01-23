Over the years I generally have thought the very best work The Rep does is in their Studio Theater. The newest production, “Faceless,” convinces me of that more than ever.

Photo courtesy of The Rep

Originally a big success in Chicago in 2017 at the Northlight Theater, “Faceless” is, on the surface, a one-act play about political, religious and cultural contentions, with a strong element of terrorism in the mix. Take one step deeper and you’ll find yourself also caught up in a compelling account of characters enmeshed in some very personal struggles that spark at the very core of their existence.

Based on actual events of a few years ago, “Faceless” has a cast of five. It is the story of a Federal trial of an naïve 18-year-old girl, Susie, who was recruited by ISIS on Twitter. She also has “fallen in love” with her recruiter and has even obtained an airline ticket to Turkey to start an ISIS training program for women. Lindsay Stock appears in that role.

Photo courtesy of The Rep

Susaan Jamshidi plays Claire, an Assistant Federal Prosecutor chosen by her hard-charging, opinionated boss to be the be the principal attorney in the trial against Susie, even though Claire resents the assignment since she believes it is primarily because she is a Muslim.

As the parent of two daughters myself, I was particularly moved by Joe Dempsey in the role of Susie’s widowed father. Near the end of the play his character has an eloquent passage about his feelings for his daughter that really hits home for any Dad.

Photo courtesy of The Rep

You simply don’t not want to miss “Faceless.” It is extraordinary.