ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A mail carrier’s under arrest on suspicion of stealing cash and gift cards from letters he was supposed to be delivering — a federal offense.
Paul S. Miller was busted after residents who lived along his route — which ran through parts of St. Clair and Montgomery Counties — began complaining that gift cards and cash weren’t making to where they were supposed to go.
At one point a postmaster witnessed Miller throwing mail into a dumpster.
Miller initially denied all charges against him but confessed after being told that he had been caught on surveillance video using a stolen gift card.
He’ll appear in a southern Illinois courtroom next month for arraignment.