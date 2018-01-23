Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – Neil Diamond is canceling his tour dates in Australia and New Zealand.

He’s on his 50th anniversary tour and was due to make those two stops in March. But he says he’s been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer offers his “sincerest apologies” to those who planned to attend and says he’s still going to write, record and work on other projects “for a long time to come.”

Diamond’s numerous hits include “Sweet Caroline,” `’America,” `’Love on the Rocks” and “Hello Again.”

Diamond turns 77 tomorrow will get the lifetime achievement award at Sunday’s Grammy awards.

