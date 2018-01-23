Filed Under:oversight, police, politics, review board, Subpoena, union

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A standoff is brewing between the police union and board of aldermen over a bill that would give subpoena power to a civilian oversight panel that investigates police. Business Manager Jeff Roorda with the St. Louis Police Officer’s Association says the plan could backfire on those who think it will bring more information to light.

“What you’d have is officers being subpoenaed in front of the oversight board for a dog and pony show, and they have a right to remain silent, but if they invoke that right it’s going to look like they’re hiding something” he says.

Roorda says passage of the plan would provoke a lawsuit from the Association, because he says there’s no state statute authorizing the civilian oversight board to have subpoena power. The union plans to meet with aldermen later today to discuss the showdown.

