(KMOX) – Pizza Hut wants to help their customers score a great deal this year during the big game – that is, if the record for the fastest touchdown in Super Bowl history is broken next Sunday.
According to Yum Brands, if that record is broken, Hut Rewards members will get a free medium two-topping pizza on Feb. 9th.
The record to break was set by Chicago Bears wide receiver Devin Hester in 2007 after he returned the opening kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown in just 14 seconds.
Pizza Hut says there have been 15 touchdowns scored in the first 14 seconds of a game, including regular season and playoffs, since 2011.
