CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOX) – You’ll now have some extra time to make it to the start of a St. Louis County Council meeting.

Tuesday night they voted 7-0 to push back the start time for meetings that are held each Tuesday from 6 pm to 6:30.

7th District Council representative Mark Harder sponsored the measure.

“The new 6:30 start time I think will help a lot of people to get here on time and be able to sign up to speak in front of us,” he said after the meeting. “This will hopefully bring about more transparency in our government.”

Harder thinks that is something that may be lacking in today’s society.

“People need to be more involved in county government, and municipal government, and state goverment as best they can,” he suggested.

The measure passed unanimously Tuesday night, but not without some of those “Yes” votes being cast somewhat reluctantly.

“I’m going to vote ‘Aye’ on this although I still sympathize with the staff, of both the council and St. Louis County, that they have to kind of hang around until 6:30 for these meetings,” 1st District Council member Hazel Erby explained. “In the summer it’s not as bad because it’s still daylight, but in the winter time it’s a late start and sometimes the weather’s bad.”

Councilman Ernie Trakas from the 6th District had earlier floated the idea of pushing back the weekly start time to 7 pm.

“This is going to require a balancing of equities,” according to Trakas. “When I first came here I was supportive of the idea of a 7 o’clock start time, until I learned how long the day would be for county employees and staff. I think 6:30 is a decent compromise.”

Council chairman Sam Page of the 2nd District said the change in start times would likely take place in time for the first meeting of February, scheduled for February 6th.