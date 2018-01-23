Nov 17, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Saint Louis Billikens head coach Travis Ford coaches against the Providence Friars during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Two days after a Title IX investigation’s findings brought on three suspensions and one expulsion for the Saint Louis University Basketball team, head coach Travis Ford joined KMOX and talked about keeping his players focused on their basketball responsibilities.

Ford was a guest with KMOX’s Mike Kelly on Sports On A Sunday, and he asked the second-year head coach at SLU, what his message has been to his players, as “adversity has surrounded your players and the program this year?”

The interview with Ford begins at the 8:50 mark:



“It’s a challenge,” Ford says. “We just try to, and we spend a lot time doing this, myself and the coaching staff, to just try and keep our team focused, focused on practice. When it’s time to come into that locker room to start watching film lets lose ourselves into that film. When it’s time to go out on the practice court lets lose ourselves into getting better, and spend time together.

“And then when game time comes, lets rally around each other and lets control the things we can control and lets lose ourselves in the game and have fun playing the game.”

Ford says the team has done well to do that thus far. The Billikens have won it’s last two games against Duquesne and Massachusetts, and will hosts VCU, Tuesday night.

St. Louis University is not commenting on the Title IX investigation, except to release a statement that the results of its investigation have been communicated to each of the parties, and they have the right to appeal. The accused parities have three business days to consider an appeal before the ruling is made final.

Attorney Scott Rosenblum, who is representing the three player that were suspended, says his clients “did nothing wrong,” and he plans to appeal to the Title IX decision.

The names of players involved have not been released.

Rosenblum has explained the accusations previously, saying three women, two of whom are SLU students, and the four basketball players had agreed to a consensual sexual act sometime before Sept. 24, reports the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

