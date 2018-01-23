Filed Under:ad, AMVETs, controversy, NFL, please stand, political statement, refused, Superbowl

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Superbowl is over a week away, but anthem-related debates have already cropped up.

AMVETS calls it corporate censorship. The veterans group was prepared to spend $30,000 to place an ad in the Superbowl program featuring a photo of service members saluting the American flag, along with the hashtag #PleaseStand. The NFL refused the ad without giving a reason. AMVETS national commander Marion Polk called it an issue of fairness and respect, adding freedom of speech works both ways.

The league has since issued a statement saying the Superbowl program has never been a place for ads that could be considered a political statement.

