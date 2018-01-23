ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Hidden Valley will be getting zip-lines year-round after all. After months of debate, the city of Wildwood approves the use of four zip-lines.
Wildwood’s City Council voted 13-3 last night in favor of the resolution. This allows Hidden Valley’s parent company, Peak Resorts, to build the ziplines.
Owners had said previously they needed the ziplines in order to remain in business.
The idea sparked debate because residents in the area were concerned about increased noise and traffic. But part of this agreement involves moving two of the four ziplines farther away from residents’ homes.
It also limits operating hours. They’ll open at 9am and close at sunset.