Filed Under:approved, Hidden Valley, open. hours, Wildwood, zip lines

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Hidden Valley will be getting zip-lines year-round after all. After months of debate, the city of Wildwood approves the use of four zip-lines.

Wildwood’s City Council voted 13-3 last night in favor of the resolution. This allows Hidden Valley’s parent company, Peak Resorts, to build the ziplines.

Owners had said previously they needed the ziplines in order to remain in business.

The idea sparked debate because residents in the area were concerned about increased noise and traffic. But part of this agreement involves moving two of the four ziplines farther away from residents’ homes.

It also limits operating hours. They’ll open at 9am and close at sunset.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen