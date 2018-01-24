(COOPERSTOWN, NY) – Two former Most Valuable Players, a member of the 600-home run club and a pitcher for whom the National League award for relievers is named were elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum Wednesday in the 2018 BBWAA balloting, verified by Ernst & Young and announced by Hall president Jeff Idelson on MLB Network.

Third baseman Chipper Jones, outfielder Vladimir Guerrero, infielder Jim Thome and relief pitcher Trevor Hoffman will be honored as part of the Hall’s Induction Weekend July 27-30 in Cooperstown, N.Y., along with pitcher Jack Morris and shortstop Alan Trammell, who were elected in December by the Modern Baseball Era Committee, as well as Bob Costas, the Ford C. Frick Award winner for broadcasting, and Sheldon Ocker, the J.G. Taylor Spink Award winner for writing.

Four former St. Louis Cardinals players were named finalist, but non were voted in this year. Larry Walker, Chris Carpenter, Jason Isringhausen and Scott Rolen were all finalists, it was the first ballot for the ladder three.

Here are the percentage of votes the St. Louis players received:

Larry Walker – 34.1

Scott Rolen – 10.2

Chris Carpenter – 0.5

Jason Isringhausen – 0.0

Here are the full results:

Chipper Jones 410 (97.2), Vladimir Guerrero 392 (92.9), Jim Thome 379 (89.8), Trevor Hoffman 337 (79.9), Edgar Martinez 297 (70.4), Mike Mussina 268 (63.5), Roger Clemens 242 (57.3), Barry Bonds 238 (56.4), Curt Schilling 216 (51.2), Omar Vizquel 156 (37.0), Larry Walker 144 (34.1), Fred McGriff 98 (23.2), Manny Ramirez 93 (22.0), Jeff Kent 61 (14.5), Gary Sheffield 47 (11.1), Billy Wagner 47 (11.1), Scott Rolen 43 (10.2), Sammy Sosa 33 (7.8), Andruw Jones 31 (7.3), Jamie Moyer 10 (2.4), Johann Santana 10 (2.4), Johnny Damon 8 (1.9), Hideki Matsui 4 (0.9), Chris Carpenter 2 (0.5), Kerry Wood 2 (0.5), Livan Hernandez 1 (0.2), Carlos Lee 1 (0.2), Orlando Hudson 0, Aubrey Huff 0, Jason Isringhausen 0, Brad Lidge 0, Kevin Millwood 0, Carlos Zambrano 0.

Candidates must be named on 75 percent of ballots cast by selected BBWAA members with 10 or more consecutive years of Major League Baseball coverage to gain election. Falling five votes short of last year’s total required for election was relief pitcher Trevor Hoffman, who polled 74 percent. Guerrero came within 15 votes at 71.7 percent. Other players named on more than half the ballots were designated hitter/third baseman Edgar Martinez (58.6), pitcher Roger Clemens (54.1), outfielder Barry Bonds (53.8) and pitcher Mike Mussina (51.8).

Players may remain on the ballot for up to 10 years provided they receive at least five percent of the vote.

Here are the St. Louis’ players bios:

Larry Walker’s Hall of Fame bio:

8th year on the ballot…Played 17 seasons with Expos, Rockies and Cardinals…Won 1997 National League Most Valuable Player Award, hitting .366 with NL-leading totals in home runs (49), total bases (409, the 18th-best single-season total in history), on-base percentage (.452) and slugging percentage (.720)…Led NL in batting three times: 1998 (.363), 1999 (.379) and 2001 (.350)…Won seven Gold Glove Awards (1992-93, 1997-99, 2001-02) and three Silver Slugger Awards (1992, 1997, 1999) as a outfielder…Finished seventh in 1990 NL Rookie of the Year Award voting with Expos…Named to five All-Star Games (1992, 1997-99, 2001)…Finished in Top 10 of NL Most Valuable Player voting four times: 1992 (5th), 1995 (7th), 1997 (1st), 1999 (10th)…Led NL in slugging percentage twice (1997 and 1999), and his .565 career mark ranks 11th all-time…Posted 30-homer/30-steal season in 1997 with 49 home runs and 33 stolen bases, becoming just the 14th different NL player to reach that milestone…Drove in at least 100 runs in five seasons (1995, 1997, 1999, 2001, 2002)…Hit better than .300 in nine seasons (1992, 1994-95, 1997-2002)…Scored 100-or-more runs in four seasons (1997-99, 2001)…In six Postseason series, batted .230 with 18 runs scored, seven home runs and 15 RBI…Two NLCS with Cardinals (2004-05)…Member of Cardinals’ 2004 NL Championship team.

Chris Carpenter’s Hall of Fame bio:

1st year on the ballot… Pitched 15 seasons for Blue Jays and Cardinals…One 20-win season (2005)…Won 2005 National League Cy Young Award and finished in Top 3 of NL Cy Young Award voting two other times: 2006 (3rd) and 2009 (2nd)…Named to three All-Star teams (2005-06, 2010)…Led NL in games started twice (2010-11), ERA once (2009), winning percentage once (2009), innings pitched once (2011), complete games once (2005), shutouts once (2006) and WHIP once (2006)…Finished in Top 10 of NL MVP voting in 2005 (8th)…Won 2009 NL Comeback Player of the Year Award…Pitched in 11 Postseason series over five seasons, posting 10-4 record with 3.00 ERA in 18 starts…In four World Series starts with Cardinals, was 3-0 with 2.00 ERA…Member of Cardinals’ 2006 and 2011 World Series championship teams.

Scott Rolen’s Hall of Fame bio:

1st year on ballot…Played 17 years for Phillies, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Reds…Named National League Rookie of the Year in 1997…Seven-time All-Star (2002-06, 2010-11) and eight-time Gold Glove Award winner at third base (1998, 2000-04, 2006, 2010)…Won NL Silver Slugger Award for third basemen in 2002…Finished fourth in 2004 NL Most Valuable Player voting…Reached the 20-home run mark in 10 seasons (1997-2004, 2006, 2010)…Hit .300-or-better in two seasons (2004, 2009)…Reached the 100-RBI mark in five seasons (1998, 2001-04) and scored 100-or-more runs twice (1998, 2004)…Led NL in putouts by third basemen twice (1997-98) and assists twice (2002, 2004)…Appeared in nine Postseason series over five seasons, hitting .220 with five home runs and 12 RBI in 39 games…Hit .421 with five runs scored in five games to help lead Cardinals to win in 2006 World Series.

Jason Isringhausen Hall of Fame bio:

1st year on the ballot… Pitched 16 seasons for the Mets, Athletics, Cardinals, Rays and Angels…Finished fourth in 1995 National League Rookie of the Year voting after going 9-2 with a 2.81 ERA in 14 starts…Two-time All-Star (2000, 2005) who transitioned to bullpen and posted seven seasons with 30-plus saves, including a National League-best 47 saves in 2004…Led NL in games finished in 2004 with 66…One of 28 pitchers all-time with at least 300 saves…Appeared in nine Postseason series over five years, posting 1-1 record with 11 saves and with 2.36 ERA…Member of Cardinals’ 2006 World Series championship team.

