ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A federal appeals court upholds a lower court ruling — the St. Louis region’s lawsuit against the Rams and the NFL is still going to trial.
Defendants appealed that earlier decision, saying the Dome lease required disputes be settled in arbitration. But the lower court judge said that only applies to the terms of those specific agreements.
The appellate court also denied the appeal to remove roughly 85 defendants, other NFL owners and their organizations, so they’re still party to the suit.
The city, St. Louis County and Regional Convention & Sports Complex Authority filed suit in April. The NFL contended that the suit has no legitimate basis.
The lawsuit claims that Stan Kroenke and the Rams didn’t follow the NFL’s own relocation rules and cost the region millions in an effort to keep the team here. The lawsuit seeks to recoup the funds spent by local authorities to try and keep the Rams in St. Louis and recover the lost potential revenue. It’s estimated to be in the tens of millions of dollars.