ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – In wake of Amazon’s snub, Arch Grants executive director Emily Loshe-Busch thinks we can build our own tech giant right here. She says the Amazon bid portrayed St. Louisans as scrappy and determined and she believes it.

“We as a community also have the ability to take that same enthusiasm and that same level of support to build the next Amazon or the next Apple or the next big thing from the ground up here in St. Louis,” she says.

Arch Grants has brought 96 start-ups to St. Louis with its $50 thousand equity-free grants. And, don’t forget, many of the region’s largest companies like Express Scripts and Enterprise, began as small businesses. Loshe-Busch says breeding a culture of innovation in the region will help when the next Amazon opportunity comes along.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook