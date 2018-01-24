Tues. Jan 23, 2018 - Scene of fatal shooting at 18th and Clark near Union Station. (KMOX/Brett Blume)

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The man shot and killed in an argument outside Union Station Tuesday afternoon has now been identified — he’s the brother of the man on trial in the shooting of a St. Louis police officer.

No one is saying it is anything more than a coincidence, but the man gunned down and killed on the parking lot by the Hard Rock Cafe at Union Sation Tuesday — 22-year-old Darian Jordan — is the brother of 26-year-old Dale Wolford, who’s on trial this week for the July 2015 ambush shooting of a police sergeant in the Central West End.

A bullet-proof vest stopped a bullet, and the officer survived.

Jordan reportedly had just attended the trial Tuesday morning, left at lunch break to go to work, and got into an argument on the MetroLink with someone. They got off at Union Station, and the shooting happened.

Jordan was rushed to a hospital by a passing motorist before police arrived. He died en route to the hospital.

The mother of both young men, Karolyn Williams, says Darian Jordan was “a sweet son, a child just trying to make it.”

Asked if there’s any connection between the trial and the killing, Williams says she sees no link.

“There’s no connection between Dale and that” (the killing of Darian), she said, “No, it’s just a senseless crime.”

Williams says she thinks the argument on the MetroLink that led to the shooting was just a random thing, “or something like that.”

She says police have not gotten back with her since Tuesday with any new information.

Williams is sitting in the courtroom this week, watching the trial of her son Dale Wolford, who is charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of armed criminal action and discharging a firearm at a vehicle.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook