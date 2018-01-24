ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A Republican State Senator from Columbia isn’t happy with the governor’s proposed cuts to higher education.
Caleb Rowden told KMOX’s Mark Reardon the proposed 68 million dollar cut won’t help the growing skills gap employers are facing.
“I think not investing in entities, both two year and four year, that can help close that gap is something that I just think is short sighted and is something that I think the legislature is going to have to fix,” he says.
Rowden says this year’s proposed 7.7 percent cut is on top of an 8-9 percent cut higher ed received last year. He says he’s starting to notice a pattern.