ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – While many Missouri American Water Company customers are experiencing sticker shock, the company says there’s a good reason for it.
Spokesman Brian Russell says because last summer was twice as dry as 2016, people used more water. He says they’ve investigated several complaints with the same result.
“Every situation like this that we have investigated so far, from the meter to any other possibilities, has simply indicated an increase in usage on the part of the customer,” he says.
Russell says if you had a green lawn in 2017, you used a lot more water.
Meanwhile, Missouri American has filed for a 45 percent rate increase, but Russell says it will likely be lower than that because of the reduced corporate tax rate in the new tax law.