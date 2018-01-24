ST. LOUIS (KMOX/News release) – Marking the end of his touring career, Elton John will play at Scottrade Center in October during his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.”
Tickets for the Oct. 30 St. Louis show go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 2, at the Scottrade Center box office, ticketmaster.com or by phone.
The three-year farewell tour kicks off in the U.S. on Sept. 8, consisting of more than 300 shows across five continents, hitting North America, Europe, Asia, South America and Australia before reaching its conclusion in 2021.
The dates mark the superstar’s last-ever tour — the end of half a century on the road.
“Performing live fuels me and I’m ecstatic and humbled to continue to play to audiences across the globe,” Elton says in news release. “I plan to bring the passion and creativity that has entertained my fans for decades to my final tour. After the tour finishes, I’m very much looking forward to closing off that chapter of my life by saying farewell to life on the road. I need to dedicate more time to raising my children.”
A simultaneous live broadcast will be available for shows in London and Los Angeles, with a live stream at youtube.com/eltonjohn.
Tickets for initial shows go on sale to the general public beginning February 2 at 10 a.m. local. Tickets and VIP packages can be purchased at EltonJohn.com.