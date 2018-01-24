ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Multiple carjackings in the St. Louis area over the last 48 hours.
Monday night two people were shot during a carjacking in North St. Louis. One is in critical condition. That happened on Anderson Avenue around 11 pm.
In addition to that, three other carjackings. One on Fairview in South City this morning at 12:30 am , one yesterday afternoon at West County Mall.
Then a third at the intersection of Highways 67 and 94 on Tuesday. In that indicident, St. Charles County Police say two suspects in a stolen Toyota Avalon ran a red light and T-boned another car. The driver of the stolen car got out and offered witnesses money for them to leave. The suspects then stole a Dodge Ram Pick-Up belonging to an unsuspecting Good Samaritan.
That Dodge was found last evening but both suspects are still wanted by police. They’re described as black males in their 20s. One is around 5’6″, the other around 5’11”.