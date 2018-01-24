Filed Under:Adria Hatten, Madison County, Madison County Sheriff, missing person
(Provided photo)

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOX) – The Madison County Sheriff is asking for the public’s help finding a missing Alton woman.

Adria Hatten, 39, has blond hair and blue eyes. She is 5’5″ tall, weighing about 150 pounds.

Hatten was seen leaving a friend’s Woodriver house Sunday morning about 10:30. Her white 2013 Ford Focus was found abandoned Tuesday off Big Bend Road in Madison, Illinois.

If you have any information on Hatten’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Madison County Sheriff or 911.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen