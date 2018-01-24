(Provided photo)
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOX) – The Madison County Sheriff is asking for the public’s help finding a missing Alton woman.
Adria Hatten, 39, has blond hair and blue eyes. She is 5’5″ tall, weighing about 150 pounds.
Hatten was seen leaving a friend’s Woodriver house Sunday morning about 10:30. Her white 2013 Ford Focus was found abandoned Tuesday off Big Bend Road in Madison, Illinois.
If you have any information on Hatten’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Madison County Sheriff or 911.