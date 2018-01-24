Filed Under:industry, Microgrid Energy, Solar Energy, Trump

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Vice President of a solar energy company that started in St. Louis says President Trump’s tariff on imported solar components will be “a big blow” to the industry.

Steve O’Rourke with Microgrid Energy tells KMOX it will have a significant impact both locally and nationally.

“We will see a drop in business because this is placing a premium on the most significant cost in the solar system,” he says.

O’Roarke says it will add up to ten percent to the cost of a system without helping grow domestic production. Despite that, he’s confident the industry will weather the storm.

