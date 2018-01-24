ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The decision on if Jaden Schwartz will be back in the lineup for the St. Louis Blues will have to wait another day. The forward spoke to media Wednesday, but didn’t give his final approval to get back out in game action.

“Yeah, I feel close,” Schwartz says. “I’m not sure yet about tomorrow but I feel close and I feel like my speed is getting back and my game legs are close.

Jaden Schwartz says he’s “almost there” but still not sure about playing in Thursday’s game #STLBlues pic.twitter.com/jo5pRh21UA — KMOXSports (@KMOXSports) January 24, 2018

Blues coach Mike Yeo says the decision is in Schwartz’s hands at this point.

“In our eyes we feel like he’s ready to go,” Yeo says. “So now it’s just a matter of him saying he feels right, and we don’t want to put him in a bad spot, we don’t want to pressure him into it. It’s got to be something that he feels he’s ready for.”

Schwartz is still third in total points (35) for St. Louis, behind on the All-Star Schenn and Tarasenko, and he still has the team’s best +/- (23). Before his right ankle injury on December 9, Schwartz ninth in the NHL in scoring and on pace for 38 goals and 96 points, which would be career highs.

He took a puck off his ankle in the game vs the Detroit Red Wings, after he had scored the games first goal. He had to be helped off the ice and did not put any weight on the foot. X-rays were negative and he didn’t require surgery.

At that point in the season, the 25-year-old was second on the team and tied for ninth in the NHL with 35 points (14 goals, 21 assists) and is second on the Blues and in the league with a plus-23 rating.

The Blues host the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday at 7 p.m.

