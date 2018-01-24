ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A big honor for a local non-profit leader.
President and CEO of the Urban League of Metro St. Louis Michael McMillan joins the likes of Rosa Parks and Ambassador Andrew Young when he is inducted into the International Civil Rights Walk of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia.
The walk was created in 2004 by Xernona Clayton, a former executive member of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior’s staff. She says it is a permanent testimony to those who dedicated themselves to the progress of our people and to this nation.