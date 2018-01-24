ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Hidden Valley Ski Resort is staying put.
Peak Resorts, which owns Hidden Valley, earlier threatened to close if the city of Wildwood didn’t allow it to install year-round ziplines. Jason Boyd, Senior Vice President of Operations for Peak Resorts, says there were some concessions.
“We did end up making an adjustment to line four, which was the line that came closest to nearby residents,” he says.
That line will now be at least 1000 feet away from those homes, there also won’t be a public address system or additional lighting. In exchange, Hidden Valley can now operate the zip lines year round from 9 a.m. to sunset each day.