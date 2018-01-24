Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) Toys R Us, squeezed by Amazon and huge chains like Walmart, will begin closing a number of its stores starting in February.

Hobbled by $5 billion in debt, the company that once dominated toy sales in the U.S. filed for bankruptcy protection in September.

Chairman and CEO Dave Brandon said in a letter Wednesday that tough decisions are required to save Toys R Us.

The letter also didn’t disclose how many stores would be closed and the company did not immediately return a message seeking details.

Brandon said that the majority of the targeted stores will be closed by mid-April and that there will be deep discounts at those locations.

Toys R Us is based in Wayne, New Jersey.

