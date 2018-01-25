ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – You’ve heard the news about Austin Texas-based theater chain Alamo Drafthouse opening in the city foundry project. Punch Bowl Social and Fassler Beer Hall were also announced as a part of it. But why are these venues going to midtown for their first locations in the region?

City Foundry is the old factory site at Vandeventer and Forest Park Ave, next to Ikea. Steve Smith of the Lawrence Group is turning the factory floor into a food hall. To get these chains interested, Smith says he got their CEOs to come check it out for themselves, and they were impressed with midtown, Cortex and the Central West End.

“That made it a lot easier. Getting them here was the challenge. Once we got them here, they made the commitments, and then it was a matter of putting the business deal together,” he says.

Smith says the plans for food and entertainment will help in their discussions with what he calls “fashion retailers”, which he says would be new to the Sst. Louis region. Clean-up of the factory contamination is done and with these leases getting signed construction should begin soon.

