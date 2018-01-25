ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Hoping for good news, local residents living near the West Lake Landfill are awaiting an announcement “any day now” from the head of the EPA about the cleanup plan for the site.

“I think there’s a lot of reasons for help, I think this new administrator is making people fund his number one priority under EPA. He has taken a very firm stance at other sites around the nation and he has been willing to go up against the corporations and make them a little angry,” says Dawn Chapman with the group Just Moms.

Chapman is hoping the EPA will announce it plans to remove the radioactive waste, not just cover it up. EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt promised Congress in December he would announce plans for the future of West Lake sometime in January.

