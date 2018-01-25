ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Failing grades again for Missouri and Illinois in this year’s tobacco report card from the American Lung Association.
Missouri got 4 F’s and a D in the latest State of Tobacco Control report card, including coming in dead last for cigarette taxes at 17 cents a pack.
“Unfortunately we have seen failing grades year after year in Missouri due to the lack of support for tobacco control from out elected officials,” says Leah Martin, American Lung Association spokesperson for Missouri.
Illinois received an overall F grade as well.
Twenty-two percent of Missourians and 16 percent of Illinois residents smoke. Ten percent of high schoolers in Illinois smoke, 11 percent in Missouri, but up to a third of students use tobacco products which include e-cigarettes.