ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – New flu numbers continue to fall in St. Louis County – and all across Missouri.
For the week ending January 21st, there were 853 new cases of the flu reported in St. Louis County. That’s down from 1074 the week before. Add that to the latest big drop in numbers in St. Charles County – down from nearly a thousand two weeks ago to 572 last week – and we are beginning to see a trend that suggests the flu may have peaked in this area.
Statewide in Missouri, flu activity is still listed as widespread, but new cases throughout the state have dropped in the past week from 12,300 to 8,200.