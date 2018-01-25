ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Country rock legend Lynyrd Skynyrd has announced dates for their Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour.
They’ll be coming to St. Louis on Saturday, August 18 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, February 2 at LiveNation.com.
Skynyrd will be joined on stage by friends throughout the tour, including but not limited to: Kid Rock, Hank Williams Jr., Charlie Daniels Band, Bad Company, Marshall Tucker Band, 38 Special, Blackberry Smoke and Blackfoot, according to a news release.