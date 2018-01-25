Filed Under:Culture, Environment, flexible, millennials, technology, work

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – According to jobs website, Glassdoor, millennials say cultural fit is one of the top factors that matter most when applying for and accepting jobs. Nick Murphy, CEO of Mid America Careers says millennials care about three things – opportunities for career advancement, being paid what they are worth and flexible work schedules.

“Millennials grew up with technology, and they have a strong preference, if not an expectation that companies will find ways to leverage that technology to allow people to live their lives and work, and not just come into the office for the sake of coming into the office,” he says.

He says it’s important for bosses to understand that millennials aren’t just 20-something college grads, but men and women in their early 30s with a decade of work experience under their belt.

