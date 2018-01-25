TROY, Mo. (AP) – A Missouri man has been arrested after being accused of covertly installing video cameras in bathrooms at a Catholic church and at an amusement center where he worked.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 28-year-old Jeffrey Eisenbath was arrested Monday after investigators found he possessed videos made in bathrooms and downloaded child pornography.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Andy Binder says authorities were called to Adrenaline Zone, a bumper car and laser tag complex in St. Charles, on Jan. 15 after a camera fell through a bathroom ceiling. The camera’s recording showed Eisenbath installing the device.
Authorities say Eisenbath has admitted to recording the Adrenaline Zone bathroom and another bathroom in Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Troy, where he volunteered teaching religious classes to children.
He faces charges on invasion of property, invasion of privacy and possession of child pornography.
