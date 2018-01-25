ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – AB InBev’s economy brand, Natural Light, is using the Super Bowl to announce a new contest aimed at student loan debt — #NattyStories.
The idea is to share a video describing your inspiration for going to college that includes a shot of a green pull-tab from cans of limited-edition Natty Light packs, and they’ll give away funds to help pay off student loan debts.
The company is giving away $1 million — $40K to 25 winners.
The contest is open to U.S. residents 21 years old or older, and who have enrolled in an accredited college or university in the U.S. within 10 years prior to the time of entry.
Vice president of value brands at Anheuser Busch, Chelsea Phillips, says the campaign will run for several months. Winners will be announced by college graduation season.