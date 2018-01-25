Filed Under:Fatal accident, Highway 111, Illinois State Police, officer injured, Pontoon Beach

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A pickup truck driver is dead and a police officer seriously hurt following a crash in Pontoon Beach.

Illinois State Police say 111 will be shut down for at least a couple more hours.

Police reports say a Pontoon Beach police car was driving on north 111 when a southbound pickup truck suddenly swerved into the lane of the police car. The car then caught fire.

The driver, and only occupant, of the pickup truck died. The police officer was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries.

