Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) The owner of a $300,000 Ferrari is suing Marriott International, saying a hotel valet gave his keys to a young man who was trying to impress a woman he just met.

The Tampa Bay Times reports James “Skip” Fowler parked his yellow 2014 Ferrari outside the Vinoy Renaissance Resort & Golf Club last July where it remained more than 12 hours.

That is until 29-year-old Levi Miles showed up, told a woman it was his and demanded the keys. He said the ticket was inside the car.

Miles didn’t get far. An officer said he had “difficulty” driving the 458 Italia Spider. Miles says he’s innocent of grand theft because the valet gave him the keys. Fowler is accusing the hotel and valet of gross negligence.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen