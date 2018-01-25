ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) The owner of a $300,000 Ferrari is suing Marriott International, saying a hotel valet gave his keys to a young man who was trying to impress a woman he just met.
The Tampa Bay Times reports James “Skip” Fowler parked his yellow 2014 Ferrari outside the Vinoy Renaissance Resort & Golf Club last July where it remained more than 12 hours.
That is until 29-year-old Levi Miles showed up, told a woman it was his and demanded the keys. He said the ticket was inside the car.
Miles didn’t get far. An officer said he had “difficulty” driving the 458 Italia Spider. Miles says he’s innocent of grand theft because the valet gave him the keys. Fowler is accusing the hotel and valet of gross negligence.