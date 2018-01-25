Filed Under:armed robbery, Central West End, CWE, Hammer Attack, robbery
(Police photo)

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis police are searching for a man who robbed a woman, attacked her with a hammer and tried to abduct her.

It happened early Tuesday in the Central West End. The 25-year-old woman was waiting for a bus when a man drove up, got out of the car with a hammer and demanded her property.

(Police photo)

Police say the suspect struck the woman several times, pulled a backpack from her back and tried to force her into the car. After a struggle, the man drove away alone.

(Police photo)

The victim suffered head and facial injuries, but declined medical treatment. The suspect took her laptop, credit card and other items.

The suspect is described as a black man, 5’9″ to 6′ tall with light to medium complexion and medium build. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a dark coat, black shirt, and light colored blue jeans.

The suspect vehicle is described as a silver or light blue 2008-2011 Chevrolet Malibu, having a decal/object on the lower left corner of the rear windshield. The vehicle had no license plates or temp tag.

(Police photo)

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS. All calls are anonymous.

