ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Its’ the time of year for many families to make plans for summer trips. The post office wants to help check one thing off your list.
That thing is getting your passport. To help, select post offices in the area will hold a passport fair with extra staffing and extended hours this Saturday January 27th.
Retail Manager Tonya Hampton says, “Passport applicants must apply in person. something you can complete in one visit. You’ll have to fill out the Application for Passport,” ahead of time or at the passport fair. A picture ID is also required. Hampton recommends giving yourself two months or more before your departure to avoid any extra costs involved in expediting your passport application.