CREVE COEUR, Mo. (AP) – Nineteen grade school students on board a suburban St. Louis school bus are uninjured after the bus and a car collided.
The accident happened Friday morning in Creve Coeur. The bus was on the way to Bellerive Elementary School in the Parkway School District when it struck a car.
District spokeswoman Cathy Kelly says all of the students were taken to hospitals for precautionary evaluations. The driver of the car also was unhurt.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
