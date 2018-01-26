Filed Under:Ameren, electricity, power, Puerto Rico, volunteers

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Puerto Rico residents still struggling with basic needs, like electricity, are in line for some help from dozens of St. Louis-area volunteers.

Mark Birk, senior VP of customer operations for Ameren Missouri, says as of yesterday, more than 6-dozen electricians representing both Missouri and Illinois are making the long trip down to the hurricane-ravaged island.

He says they’ll put in an incredible amount of hours trying to restore power to thousands of homes.

“They’re working seven days a week, 14 to 16 hours a day, so after a while people start to get tired and we have to rotate, so we rotate people in and out,” he says.

To avoid burn-out, crews will be rotated out every three weeks, but Birk says they’re in this for the long haul and workers will be out until all electrical service is restored

