ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Budweiser has released its first 2018 Super Bowl ad ahead of the big game.
The 1-minute commercial features a cover of the song “Stand By Me,” and shows how the brewing company helped communities in 2017 during tragic flooding and other natural disasters by canning fresh water.
The video’s description reads:
“Since 1988, our Cartersville, GA brewery team has helped provide more than 79 million cans of water to cities across the U.S. that were impacted by natural disasters. But there’s more to do. By the end of 2018, our brewery in Fort Collins, CO will be equipped to help us deliver even more clean drinking water to communities in need.”
To learn more about Budweiser’s water program, click here.