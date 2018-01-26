Filed Under:ban, jail, straw

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – One of the stranger things that could get you thrown in jail.

It could be the last straw for restaurants. California, which is already earned a reputation of being a ‘nanny’ state, with laws targeting everything from plastic bags to happy meal toys, is now considering legislation that would ban sit-down restaurants from offering customers plastic straws unless they specifically ask for one. Violators could face up to ix months in jail and a $1000 fine.

Several cities have already banned plastic straws. The bill would make the ban statewide.

