(Provided photo)

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOX) – Madison County investigators say they have no new leads into the disappearance of Adria Hatten of Alton.

Hatten hasn’t been seen since leaving a friend’s home in Wood River last Sunday morning. Her car was found Tuesday, abandoned in a muddy field off Big Ben Road in Madison. An extensive air and land search of the area turned up nothing.

Detectives are asking anyone with any idea of who she could’ve been with on Sunday to contact them.

The 39-year-old Hatten is 5’5″, weighing about 150 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing an aqua colored V-neck T-shirt, blue jeans and brown, calve high, high-heeled boots.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 911.

